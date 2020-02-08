Arizona State Retirement System Sells 28,267 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,267 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 241,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 114,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.