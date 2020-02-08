Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Domtar worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 37.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.97. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $53.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domtar to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

