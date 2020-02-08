Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,501 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 196,773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,466,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RWT opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

