Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOPE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

