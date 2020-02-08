Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $366,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,686,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $184.64 and a 52 week high of $223.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

