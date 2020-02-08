Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $350,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $439.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.31 and a 200 day moving average of $389.66. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $441.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

