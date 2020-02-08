Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $350,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $439.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.31 and a 200 day moving average of $389.66. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $441.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $366,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $366,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $350,000 in Lockheed Martin Co.
Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $350,000 in Lockheed Martin Co.
Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys Shares of 1,142 Costco Wholesale Co.
Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys Shares of 1,142 Costco Wholesale Co.
3,443 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. Purchased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV
3,443 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. Purchased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV
Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys New Shares in Wells Fargo & Co
Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys New Shares in Wells Fargo & Co
Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New Investment in Nike Inc
Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New Investment in Nike Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report