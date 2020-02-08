Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys Shares of 1,142 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,142 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

COST stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

