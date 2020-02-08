3,443 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $105,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

