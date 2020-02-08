Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys New Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

