Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.49. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

