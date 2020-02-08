Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $87.14 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

