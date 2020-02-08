Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.9% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after acquiring an additional 288,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

