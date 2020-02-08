7,381 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $141.02 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

