Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $566,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

