Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

