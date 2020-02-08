12,200 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,054,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,669.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,652. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.71. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.