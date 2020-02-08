Bailard Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE:GPK opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.