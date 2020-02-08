Bailard Inc. Invests $306,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares during the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,654 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

