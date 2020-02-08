Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $76.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.59. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 9.55%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $6,042,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

