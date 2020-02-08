Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $118.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.36. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

