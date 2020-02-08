KeyCorp Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.64 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $864.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $578.61 and a one year high of $893.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $859.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

