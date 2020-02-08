Boot Barn Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:BOOT)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Insiders sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

