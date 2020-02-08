Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Peloton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Shares of PTON opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peloton has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $37.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.14.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.83) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter worth $648,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

