Bailard Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.20 and a 12-month high of $153.92.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

