Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for QEP Resources Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:QEP)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for QEP Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

QEP opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $722.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in QEP Resources by 159.1% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Earnings History and Estimates for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

