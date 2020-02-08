Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Centene by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 142,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Centene by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Centene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

