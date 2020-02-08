Bailard Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

Shares of ABR opened at $15.18 on Friday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.