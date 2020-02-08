OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year.

Get OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.40. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 0.82.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.