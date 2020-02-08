Bailard Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

Shares of WEC opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $101.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

