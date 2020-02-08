Bailard Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

BUSE opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

