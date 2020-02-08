Bailard Inc. Sells 8,800 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $80,499,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

