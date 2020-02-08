Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Cut by William Blair

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

