Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Holdings Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BOOT)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of BOOT opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 443,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 5,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 476,121 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

