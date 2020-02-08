Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZBH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.68.

NYSE ZBH opened at $156.39 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $159.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 88,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 252,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,834,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,239,000 after buying an additional 70,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

