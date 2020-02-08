Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:HIG opened at $59.81 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.