Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bottomline Technologies Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) – Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 352.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

