Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.29% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of ARWR opened at $40.43 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

