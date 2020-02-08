GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,950 by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,950 ($25.65) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,877.53 ($24.70).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,700.20 ($22.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.62. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,800.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,724.69.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,609.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.