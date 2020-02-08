Siemens (FRA:SIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIE. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.69 ($148.47).

FRA SIE opened at €108.30 ($125.93) on Thursday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €105.38.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

