Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.68 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $9,081,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

