Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Raised to $142.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $128.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.29 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $129.22 and a twelve month high of $166.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 947,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after buying an additional 406,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,705,000 after buying an additional 72,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

