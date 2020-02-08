Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Peloton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14. Peloton has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 683.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

