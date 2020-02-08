Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

SREV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Servicesource International in a report on Monday, December 16th.

SREV stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Servicesource International has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Servicesource International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

