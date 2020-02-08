Tapestry’s (TPR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $388,786,000 after buying an additional 399,911 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $70,237,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after buying an additional 942,124 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,247,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after buying an additional 31,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 806,255 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after buying an additional 124,107 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

