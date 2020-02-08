Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QNST. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of QNST opened at $14.97 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $766.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $1,319,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,036 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

