ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $98.00. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.22. ePlus has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $84,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,897,513.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $88,505.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,940 shares of company stock valued at $509,924. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ePlus by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 809.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

