SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Lake Street Capital

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRDX. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

SurModics stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. SurModics has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a PE ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SurModics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,963.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SurModics in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SurModics in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SurModics in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

