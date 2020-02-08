Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s current price.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 24.1% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

