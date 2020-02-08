Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €121.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective from Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.69 ($148.47).

SIE stock opened at €108.30 ($125.93) on Thursday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of €115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.38.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

