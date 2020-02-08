Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.